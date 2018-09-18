WWE 2K19 official soundtrack streaming now on Apple Music

In addition to one of the largest playable character rosters ever and the WWE video game debut of Ronda Rousey, WWE 2K19 now boasts another major feature: A killer soundtrack.

As first announced on UpUpDownDown, 2K unveiled the track list for the WWE 2K19 official soundtrack that will accompany the most anticipated WWE video game in sports-entertainment. The world-renowned video game publisher, with a little help from The New Day, Elias and rap magnate Wale, confirmed 12 songs that are now available for streaming on Apple Music.

Whereas 2K’s past soundtracks were curated by Sean “Diddy” Combs or The Rock, this year’s edition came together from the personal choices of today’s Superstars. As a result, the 12 song selections span across multiple genres, including hard rock, hip hop and alternative, among others.

The WWE 2K19 soundtrack will include:

“Passion” by AWOLNATION (chosen by Daniel Bryan)

“Skin” by Bullet for My Valentine (chosen by The Miz)

“Survival” by Eminem (chosen by AJ Styles)

“Champion” by Fall Out Boy (chosen by Alexa Bliss)

“Spit Out the Bone” by Metallica (chosen by Triple H)

“Work Hard” by Migos (chosen by Samoa Joe)

“Ric Flair Drip” by Offset & Metro Boomin (chosen by Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair)

“rockstar” by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage (chosen by Elias)

“The 11th Hour” by Rancid (chosen by Sami Zayn)

“DEVIL” by Shinedown (chosen by Baron Corbin)

“Override” by Slipknot (chosen by Seth Rollins)

“Ungrateful & Thankful” (chosen by The New Day)

The soundtrack is available now for streaming on Apple Music at: https://apple.co/wwe2k19

WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.