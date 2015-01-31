Prom wants a good start to season

Meesawat smashed an eight year winless streak at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in Chinese Taipei last year and finished the 2014 season in third place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

The 30-year-old hopes to go even better than he did last year, and believes the key to that will be starting the season well.

He said: "A good performance at one of the early events will give you lots of confidence for the long season ahead.

"I'll be focusing much of my attention on the Asian Tour this year although I also have opportunities on the Challenge Tour in Europe. So it'll be nice to get a good result early in the season.

Meesawat added: "I've to maintain my physical fitness for the year as I struggled with injuries in 2014.

"When I'm fit, my performance gets better and I don't want to miss out on my chances especially when there's a lot of big tournaments coming up this year."