WWE 205 Live: Sept. 19, 2018

WWE 205 Live moves to its new night and time – Wednesday at 7/6 C – and will featured Cedric Alexander defending histhe WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak. Plus, Noam Dar and Lio Rush are set to square off!

Noam Dar hopes to silence Lio Rush

Two weeks ago on WWE 205 Live, Noam Dar battled Bryan Kelly in what should have been an exciting showcase of The Scottish Supernova’s ability. While Dar certainly displayed what he’s capable of with an impressive victory, he added a little bit of showmanship to his in-ring style thanks to the presence of Lio Rush.

Just as Dar’s match was set to begin, The Man of the Hour made his way to ringside to join the announce team while taking an interest in Dar. Rush made a splash over the summer by defeating former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa on two occasions and trading jabs with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on Twitter.

The 23-Year Old Piece of Gold has now set his sights on The Scottish Supernova, but Dar is unimpressed with Rush’s lack of respect, and he’s not intimidated by The Man of the Hour’s uncanny speed and agility.

Tonight, the two will battle in what is sure to be a fast-paced and action-packed contest.

Gulak gets a championship rematch

Ever since failing to defeat Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at SummerSlam, Drew Gulak has been furiously demanding a rematch and claiming his loss was a fluke. Over the past month, Gulak has showcased his aggressiveness, attacking the champion with the help of The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Despite WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick showing some reluctance to allow a rematch, Alexander refuses to back down from his nemesis.

Alexander is scheduled to face Buddy Murphy for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Super Show-Down, but following an impressive tag team victory for Gulak and Gallagher against Alexander and Akira Tozawa last week, Maverick decided the match would be made.

Can Alexander successfully defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Gulak a second time, or will The Philadelphia Stretcher finally realize his dream for a better WWE 205 Live?

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live on its new night at time, Wednesday at 7/6 C, streaming on WWE Network!