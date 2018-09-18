Bliss suffers arm injury; Moon to team with Strowman in first week of WWE MMC

As first revealed in an Exclusive Video with Cathy Kelley, Alexa Bliss suffered an arm injury at the hands of Ronda Rousey during their Raw Women’s Championship Match at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. With Little Miss Bliss sidelined, Ember Moon will now join forces with Braun Strowman to take on the hard-hitting team of Kevin Owens & Natalya.

After her match against The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Bliss began to complain of soreness on Monday before waking up with numbness in her left arm Tuesday morning. After seeking medical attention, Alexa received word that she is not cleared for WWE Mixed Match Challenge or live events this weekend. Accordingly, Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin decided to replace the five-time Women’s Champion with Ember Moon as Strowman’s tag team partner for tonight.

