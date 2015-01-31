Tate backs Seattle in Super Bowl

Tate, who won the Super Bowl with Seattle last year but now plays for the Detroit Lions, says only a flawless game from the Patriots will give them any chance.

???I was fortunate enough to be on that team for four years and absolutely they can win for the second year straight,??? he told Sky Sports. ???The players have all bought in to what coach [Pete] Carroll wants and mentally they are just super focussed.

???I am going to be a 12th man and cheer them on. I???m excited for some of my best friends to go out there and have a great game.???

One of Tate???s friends and former team-mates, Marshawn Lynch, has had a lot of media focus on him in the build-up to the game with the running back notorious for not engaging with the media.

Lynch, threatened with a $500,000 fine by the NFL if he skipped the Super Bowl media day, attended but only repeated the same answer to every question: ???I???m just here so I won???t get fined???.

???Marshawn is one of the most intelligent guys I know in the NFL,??? said Tate. ???A lot of people lose sight of that because of what they see online or on TV but I understand where he???s coming from.

???There are so many times when athletes have interviews and one sentence can be manipulated or confused and that???s what people take away.

???I don???t think you should force anyone to do anything and ultimately he???s there to play football and win championships.???

In order to win another championship, Lynch and the Seahawks will have to overcome the New England Patriots, who in Tom Brady, have the most successful playoff quarterback of all time.

Emotional

The two teams met in October 2012 in a late, dramatic 24-23 win for the Seahawks, which prompted their outspoken cornerback Richard Sherman to have a run-in with Brady after the game, saying ???You mad, bro????

???That was an emotional win for us [Seattle] a couple of years ago,??? said Tate. ???But it’s years later now and it???s a new year, new day, new game now.

???Sherman???s another guy that is very intelligent, and he understands his strengths and weaknesses and he???s going to try to get in your head, to confuse and frustrate you.

???It works a lot of the time so I???m glad I had the chance to play with him, not against him.

???For the Patriots to win they???re going to have to play a flawless game, which they???re capable of, with a future Hall-of Fame quarterback in Brady and a solid defence.

???But Seattle will be focussed on this game, their most important game, and I don???t think anything is going to stop them from winning another Super Bowl.???