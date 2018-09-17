WWE Crown Jewel set for November 2 in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn. — The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will present WWE Crown Jewel at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2, including a Universal Championship Triple Threat Match featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, and the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world.

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invite the world to celebrate this signature event. Following WWE’s sold-out Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah in April, this is the second event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East. Ticket availability and regional broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.