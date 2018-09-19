WWE NXT: Sept. 19, 2018

Ricochet and Pete Dunne prepare to make history in NXT’s first-ever Champion vs. Champion Match. Also on NXT, Dakota Kai and Aliyah’s rivalry rages on, and the latest on NXT General Manager William Regal’s Aleister Black investigation.

Champion vs. Champion

History will be made when NXT North American Champion Ricochet battles WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne for NXT’s first-ever Champion vs. Champion Match. The seeds for this historic matchup were planted back at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, when both Superstars engaged in a tense confrontation that concluded with The BruiserWeight laying his eyes on The One and Only’s North American Title. They would later share another testy staredown, this time in the aftermath of their tag team match against Undisputed ERA. With pride on the line, as well as respective championships, expect the competition between Ricochet and Dunne to explode inside Full Sail Live.

Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lacey Evans and Aliyah

As competition heats up in the NXT Women’s division, so does the temperature in the mounting rivalry between Dakota Kai and Aliyah. In the weeks after their aggressive matchup, which culminated in The Captain of Team Kick picking up the victory, the aftermath seemed to have heightened the intensity between them. Just last week, Dakota Kai and Aliyah were spotted in a back-and-forth shouting match that pulled in the assistance of Lacey Evans for the latter. But not before long, Kai found an ally in new NXT Superstar and Mae Young Classic competitor Deonna Purrazzo, who stepped in to even the odds. Both sides are now set for tag team competition this week, adding more fuel to the fire. Will The Lady of NXT and The Cat’s Meow back their taunts with a pinfall victory? Or will The Captain of Team Kick and The Virtuosa put them in their place?

Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker makes in-ring debut

After his comrades Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler got the attention of the NXT Universe with their impactful debut earlier this month, Jaxson Ryker looks to double down on the building momentum as he prepares for action this week. The heavy-hitter had a hand in Blake & Cutler’s victory, delivering an unforgettable alley-oop that came via a crushing clothesline to Street Profits’ Montez Ford. Now as The Forgotten Sons’ name starts to ring bells, Ryker has no choice but to turn up the volume.

Search for Aleister Black’s attacker continues

NXT General Manager William Regal continues his growing investigation into who attacked Aleister Black. As reported, Black was mysteriously assaulted just days before TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, prompting widespread speculation on a possible suspect. In the weeks since, Regal has interviewed a slew of NXT Superstars, including The Forgotten Sons, Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross, Lars Sullivan, Kairi Sane and Johnny Gargano, who was scheduled to face off with Black, along with Tommaso Ciampa, at TakeOver. Last week, Ciampa went on record and denied any involvement in the attack. As the investigation continues, this week should proffer more updates.