At WWE Hell in a Cell, the United States Championship was the only SmackDown LIVE title that was not defended, which did not go unnoticed by SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige.

So, in honor of Rusev Day, the GM announced, via Twitter, that Shinsuke Nakamura must defend the star-spangled title tomorrow night against Rusev.

Will the nefarious The King of Strong Style stop the supreme threat that is The Bulgarian Brute? Find out tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!