WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Clearly, there’s no rest for the Phenomenal. Just two days after WWE Champion AJ Styles scored a controversial victory over Samoa Joe at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE.com has learned that The House that AJ Styles Built will feature The Phenomenal One in a non-title showdown against Andrade “Cien” Almas this Tuesday night.

Though Zelina Vega’s presence at ringside can never be discounted, it may be more appropriate to keep an eye out for Samoa Joe. After all, The Samoan Submission Machine clearly felt cheated out of the WWE Championship on Sunday, and General Manager Paige’s decision that his next match against Styles at WWE Super Show-Down “must have a winner” seemed of little consolation to him.

Find out what will happen when Styles clashes with Almas tomorrow night at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE.