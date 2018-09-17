Curt Hawkins recalls some of the most infamous losses in WWE history in WWE Network collection

With over 200 consecutive losses, no one has learned more from losing than Curt Hawkins. Join the self-proclaimed “Prince of Queens” for a unique look at some of the most devastating losses in WWE history, while the veteran walks you through his own infamous streak. Whether it was The Undertaker losing at WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels losing his smile, or Hawkins losing to Zack Ryder in their hometown, all these setbacks simply present an opportunity to get better. So when you feel down, pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and learn why there’s no shame in defeat when there’s nothing to lose.

Nothing To Lose

Curt Hawkins recalls his last victory against Apollo Crews (SmackDown Nov. 8, 2016).

Hulkamania Crushed

Earthquake crushes Hulk Hogan.

The Nature of Defeat

Charlotte Flair loses the NXT Women’s Championship to Sasha Banks in a Fatal 4-Way Match (NXT TakeOver: Rival).

A Valiant Effort

Johnny Gargano loses to Andrade Cien Almas (NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia).

So Close, Yet So Far

Seth Rollins pins Roman Reigns and John Cena, lasting one hour and five minutes in a Gauntlet Match, only to lose to Elias (Monday Night Raw, Feb. 19, 2018).

An Empress Falls

Asuka loses to Charlotte, ending Asuka’s two-plus-year streak (WrestleMania 34).

The Streak is Conquered

The entire WWE Universe is shocked when Brock Lesnar ends The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak (WrestleMania 30).

Shocked!!!

Curt Hawkins reacts to The Undertaker losing at WrestleMania.

Failure to Get Hyped

Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley (WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Kickoff Match).

Welcome to the Big Show

Big Show knocks out Curt Hawkins during his Monday Night Raw debut (April 10, 2017).

The Fortunate Son

Curt Hawkins vs. Jason Jordan (Monday Night Raw, July 24, 2017).

Hitting the Wall

Braun Strowman drives Curt Hawkins through a wall (Monday Night Raw, April 2, 2018).

All The Ways To Lose

Losing doesn’t only happen after a match.

A Terrible Thing to Lose

Curt Hawkins reacts to Shawn Michaels losing his smile.

Bittersweet Accomplishments

Finn Bálor is forced to relinquish the Universal Title after SummerSlam 2016.

A Not So Merry Christmas

Finn Bálor def. Curt Hawkins (Monday Night Raw, Dec. 25, 2017)

Expert Advice

Curt Hawkins gets advice from Brooklyn Brawler (Monday Night Raw 25, Jan. 22, 2018).

Shattered Dreams

Goldust def. Curt Hawkins (WWE Main Event: Feb. 8, 2018).

Ultimate Commitment

Curt Hawkins on the ultimate commitment – putting your career on the line.

Forced Retirement

Mick Foley loses a Hell In A Cell Match to Triple H and is forced to retire (WWE No Way Out 2000).

The Nature Boy’s Swan Song

Shawn Michaels retires Ric Flair (WrestleMania XXIV).

Mr. WrestleMania’s Final Curtain

The Undertaker retires Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania XXVI).

Goodbye Too Soon

Forced to retire, Edge surrenders the World Heavyweight Championship (SmackDown, April 16, 2011).

Thank You Edge

Curt Hawkins recalls his Edgehead days.

A Rough Homecoming

Zack Ryder def. Curt Hawkins (WWE Main Event, May 10, 2018).

Take It Easy Broski

Curt Hawkins has some words for Zack Ryder.

Cena’s Nightmare

John Cena wins the WWE Title but an impromptu match by Mr. McMahon ensures he does not leave as champion (WWE Elimination Chamber 2010).

Snakebit

Randy Orton cashes in Money in the Bank on Daniel Bryan after Bryan just defeated John Cena (SummerSlam 2013).

Fastlane to a Dead End

John Cena loses his chance to main event WrestleMania 34 after losing a Six-Pack Challenge (WWE Fastlane 2018).

You Can’t See The Darkness

John Cena loses to The Undertaker (WrestleMania 34).

Never Give Up

Curt Hawkins on never giving up.

0-200

Curt Hawkins gets his 200th straight loss after Baron Corbin interferes to keep Hawkins’ losing streak alive (Monday Night Raw, June 4, 2018).

