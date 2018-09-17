WWE 2K19 official soundtrack unveiled on UpUpDownDown

For those about to rock the virtual WWE Universe in WWE 2K19, UpUpDownDown salutes you with its latest video exclusive.

WWE’s popular YouTube gaming channel unveiled the WWE 2K19 official soundtrack in a new video posted today. The video, starring The New Day, Elias and Washington, D.C. rapper Wale, offers a wide selection of songs from across many musical genres, all of which were picked by some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment.

Check out UpUpDownDown’s exclusive video below to find out which tracks made the final cut, or visit the official YouTube channel hosted by Austin Creed (better known as Xavier Woods) for more information.

WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.