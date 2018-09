What’s better than watching Total Divas? Meeting some Total Divas.

Paige and a sometimes-in-disguise Nia Jax surprised a handful of fans over SummerSlam Week during a series of impromptu interviews about Total Divas, leading to some funny, emotional and occasionally heartwarming encounters. Check out the clip above, and tune in to the Total Divas season premiere Wednesday at 9/8 C on E!.