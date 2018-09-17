WWE Raw: Sept. 17, 2018

The Undertaker returns to address Triple H on a must-see episode of Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network. Plus, former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar bulldozed his way inside the Hell in a Cell structure, destroying Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in the dramatic conclusion of the main event. Will The Conqueror make his presence known once again on Raw?

The Deadman returns to Raw to address Triple H

A series of increasingly personal attacks have all but wiped out any pretense of mutual respect between The Undertaker and Triple H as they prepare to battle for the last time ever at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. Last week seemed to ice it for Triple H, who responded to The Deadman’s insults of Shawn Michaels by promising to “put him down.” Now, The Last Outlaw rides back onto Team Red to offer his rebuttal. Will this remain a war of words for now, or will things escalate into physicality?

How will Lesnar’s return impact the Universal Title picture?

Brock Lesnar was told he couldn’t have a Universal Title rematch at WWE Hell in a Cell, so he destroyed Hell in a Cell singlehandedly. The Conqueror kicked the Cell’s door off its hinges and decimated Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, bringing their title bout to an unprecedented no-contest decision. While it’s hard to imagine Strowman won’t demand restitution, The Beast clearly isn’t about to let the championship race pass him by. Could the record-setting titleholder return to Raw to once again demand his rematch? And if he does, will Acting General Manager Baron Corbin have the guts to turn him down?

Can anyone hang with Ronda Rousey?

Far more decisive was the ending to the Raw Women’s Championship Match, which saw Ronda Rousey emphatically retain against Alexa Bliss, despite an attack on the champion’s injured ribs that brought her dangerously close to an upset. While Rousey is firmly entrenched as champion, The Goddess arguably provided a blueprint for combatting Rousey, and the division is wide open. Will a new challenger emerge?

Is there unfinished business between The Shield and “The Dogs of War”?

While Braun Strowman may have failed to capture the Universal Title, his “Dogs of War” — Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre — retained the Raw Tag Team Titles in thoroughly impressive fashion, holding off an all-world effort from Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins. Lingering animosity between Strowman’s “pack” and The Shield aside, will anybody step up to challenge Ziggler & McIntyre? Find out on a must-see Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!