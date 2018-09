Following his brutal Hell in a Cell Match against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy was tended to by EMTs at ringside. Cathy Kelley then reported on Instagram that Hardy complained of severe abdominal pains backstage, prompting WWE medical personnel to have him transported to a local medical facility.

Michael Cole later reported that Hardy began coughing up blood while en route to the facility. Once that subsided, Cathy Kelley went on to report that Hardy would be kept overnight for further observation.