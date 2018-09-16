For WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 results, photos and video highlights, stick with WWE.com throughout the evening.

The action begins with the Kickoff at 6 ET/3 PT, which streams live on the award-winning WWE Network and can be watched on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The action includes The New Day vs. Rusev Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Then, the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view streams live on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT. The show features two Hell in a Cell Matches: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton. Also on the card: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title and AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.

As the action unfolds, WWE.com will update this story with live results.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Kickoff Match

The New Day (c) def. Rusev Day

Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman (w/ Special Guest Referee Mick Foley)

Hell in a Cell Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

Mixed Tag Team Match

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse