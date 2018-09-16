“Woken” Matt Hardy declares that you will likely never see him in a WWE ring again

“Woken” Matt Hardy had an exclusive message for his Woken Warriors early Sunday morning, revealing that it was time for him to go home.

Incredibly reflective, Hardy spoke about his entire journey, including recent peaks and what his time with the WWE Universe has meant to him. However, the 2018 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner then announced that the match he had just had in Corpus Christi on Saturday night was, more than likely, the last time we would ever see “Woken” Matt Hardy in a WWE ring.

