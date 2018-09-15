WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 match card, previews, start time and more

Tomorrow night, Raw and SmackDown LIVE will go to “Hell” with the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT, with the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff beginning at 6 ET/3 PT.

The co-branded card will include two Hell in a Cell Matches, featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Braun Strowman with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as Special Guest Referee, and Jeff Hardy against Randy Orton. Plus, WWE Champion AJ Styles against Samoa Joe, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey against Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella against The Miz & Maryse, and so much more.

Full WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 coverage | New subscribers: Sign up now to get your free month

Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match (with Mick Foley as Special Guest Referee)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman (PREVIEW)

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (PREVIEW)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (PREVIEW)

Hell in a Cell Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (PREVIEW)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch (PREVIEW)

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse (PREVIEW)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntrye (c) vs. Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (PREVIEW)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Kickoff Match

The New Day (c) vs. Rusev & Aiden English (PREVIEW)