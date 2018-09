Calling it Hell in a Cell just got a lot more fitting!

As first revealed via a live stream on WWE’s social channels, the Hell in a Cell structure itself has a new, devilish crimson red look. What newfound destruction will this red cell contain as WWE Champion Roman Reigns defends the title against Braun Strowman and Randy Orton battles Jeff Hardy at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event? Find out tomorrow night when WWE Hell in a Cell airs live on the award-winning WWE Network.