WWE Now goes live before WWE hell in a Cell 2018

Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 on Facebook and YouTube this Sunday at 2 ET/11 PT.

The live preview will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles, Raw Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch, hours before each of them compete at the thrilling event. Styles prepares for a bitterly personal title clash against Samoa Joe, the Raw Tag Team Champions look to take down Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, and Lynch eyes capturing her second SmackDown Women’s Title from her onetime best friend, Charlotte Flair.

Do not miss this unique live look at these Superstars before such a thrilling event, streaming on Facebook and YouTube at 2 ET/11 PT.