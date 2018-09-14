WWE Live to debut in Uruguay this December

MONTEVIDEO, CHILE and STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE will make history in Uruguay this December when WWE Live Montevideo makes its debut at the Antel Arena on Saturday, 8 December.

Tickets for WWE Live Montevideo are available through Tickantel starting 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, 19 September, at https://tickantel.com.uy.

Fans attending WWE Live Montevideo can experience the thrill of seeing their favorite Raw Superstars, including Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Finn Bálor, Jinder Mahal, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and many more.*

“WWE is excited to bring WWE Live to Uruguay, giving fans the chance to see their favorite Superstars live in action for the first time,” said Joaquin Del Rivero, WWE Vice President & General Manager, Latin America. “WWE Live will deliver the same non-stop, family-friendly entertainment to our passionate fanbase that they know and love from our TV programming.”

WWE Live Montevideo is presented in partnership with MOVE Concerts, the biggest independent concert promoter in Latin America entertainment.

“MOVE Concerts is pleased to be bringing the biggest and most anticipated sports-entertainment show to Uruguay for the first time – WWE Live Montevideo! We are excited to gather families around for a night of unforgettable live experience this December,” said Fabiano de Queiroz, lead promoter of MOVE Concerts LATAM.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of WWE Live’s debut in Uruguay this December.