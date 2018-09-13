Roman Reigns will be College GameDay’s guest picker on ESPN

Universal Champion and former Georgia Tech defensive tackle Roman Reigns joins ESPN this Saturday to make his picks on College GameDay. The popular college football analysis program will broadcast live from the Campus Commons of Texas Christian University beginning at 9 a.m. ET in anticipation of the evening’s football game between No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at Texas’ AT&T Stadium – the home of WrestleMania 32 where Reigns defeated Triple H for the WWE Championship. The Big Dog will be the special guest picker and join the expert panel, which includes Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso.

Reigns, who also played football professionally in the NFL and CFL, will join the panel at 11:30 a.m. ET to provide his own analysis and make his picks for the day’s NCAA college football games. This also marks College GameDay’s third visit to the TCU campus, and TCU is undefeated in its five previous GameDay appearances.

Don’t miss The Big Dog’s picks at 11:30 a.m. ET this Saturday on ESPN’s College GameDay.