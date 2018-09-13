Mickie James nominated for three Native American Music Awards

Raw Superstar Mickie James has been nominated for three Native American Music Awards. The six-time Women’s Champion is in the running for Best Country Recording for “Don’t be Afraid to Fly,” Best Single Recording for “Left Right Left,” and Best Music Video for a Concept for “Left Right Left.”

Voting is now open to the public. Please visit https://nativeamericanmusicawards.com/vote-now to cast your vote and support Mickie James. Winners will be announced at an awards gala on Friday, Oct. 12, in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

James is part Powhatan, an indigenous group traditionally from Virginia, and is proud of her Native American ancestry. In 2017, she was inducted into the Native American Music Hall of Fame.