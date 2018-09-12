Ricochet and Pete Dunne to clash in Champion vs. Champion Match next week on NXT

For the first time ever in NXT history, two defending champions will face off to determine a champion of champions when NXT North American Champion Ricochet takes on reigning WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne next week.

Both titles will be on the line, as Ricochet and Dunne look to turn tension into electricity in NXT’s first-ever Champion vs. Champion Match. The rivalry between these two, despite it being only a few weeks old, carries just as much conflict as lifelong adversaries. The NXT Universe first witnessed the intensity between them at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, when the longstanding UK Champion Dunne shared a testy exchange with The One and Only after coming to his defense against Undisputed ERA. The remnants from that confrontation spilled into their tag team match against Adam Cole and Roderick Strong just one week later, leading to miscommunication, a loss, and another tense back-and-forth.

The bone of contention in this rivalry, though, is who is more deserving of holding both titles. To let Dunne tell it, the NXT North American Title is the apple of his eye. For Ricochet, the United Kingdom Title will send him soaring to new(er) heights. Together, though, both Superstars are hungry champions looking to make an indelible mark in the history books, and next week is their chance.

Will The BruiserWeight add the NXT North American Title next to his current longest-reigning champion stat? Or will Ricochet be The One and Only person to take the UK Title off his rival’s hands? Find out when two of NXT’s biggest Superstars clash on the award-winning WWE Network!