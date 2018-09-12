The Miz and Jarrius “JJ” Robertson strike bet over Browns vs. Saints game

The Miz might finally get Jarrius “JJ” Robertson to admit that The A-Lister is his favorite WWE Superstar, and it’s all in the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

The eight-time Intercontinental Champion and 2018 Warrior Award recipient struck a bet on Twitter over the outcome of this Sunday’s game between Miz’s beloved Browns and Jarrius’ New Orleans Saints. The stakes could not be higher: If Miz wins, Jarrius has to name him as his favorite Superstar after getting snubbed at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame. Miz hasn’t agreed to terms yet on what happens if Jarrius wins, but you can see the whole exchange below.

No word on what happens if the game ends in a tie.