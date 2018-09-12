Aguero: It’s the best I’ve felt in years

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he feels stronger than ever after getting over the knee injury that has plagued him over the last few years.

The Argentine superstar underwent successful knee surgery towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign and now appears to be at the peak of his powers, having already scored five goals in five games across all competitions.

Muchas gracias a todos por haberme elegido y también a mis compañeros que lo hicieron posible//Thank you all for having voted for me, and a big thanks to my teammates for making it possible. C'mon City! 💪 https://t.co/Ari0FjJb4f — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 6, 2018

The 30-year-old believes the most important thing now is to maintain his fitness levels and continue working hard to keep his goalscoring form going.

“Honestly, I feel fantastic. Dr Cugat did amazing work with my knee and now I don’t feel any sort of discomfort,” Aguero told the club’s official website.

“During the past few years, I felt pains at times and when last season came to an end, we decided it would be best to start treatment. And the results were very positive.

“I’m not sure if this is the best start of a season for me, but it’s the best I’ve felt in years. It shows in my game. The challenge now is keeping up this level, and I’ll be working nonstop to maintain it.”