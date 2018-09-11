SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Rusev & Aiden English

(Clearing throat) At the end of the tandem matches, where SmackDown LIVE’s elite teams plaaaay, Rusev & Aiden English will now aim to make WWE Hell in a Cell … Rusev Daaaaaay!

Yes, this Sunday at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will battle the eccentric combination of Rusev & Aiden English.

The Power of Positivity once again reigned supreme on the Aug. 21 episode of the blue brand when Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods bested The Bludgeon Brothers in an excruciating No Disqualification Match to capture the titles on behalf of their faction for the fifth time.

There is little rest for the positive, however, and it wasn’t long before Paige set out to determine who would battle The New Day for the titles on Sept. 16; The SmackDown LIVE GM established that the winners of two Triple Threat Matches would go head-to-head for the right to challenge the new titleholders.

Who would have thought that Rusev & English, a tandem showing serious friction and consistently struggling to get on the same page just weeks earlier, would power through The Usos and SAnitY before besting The Bar in the final match to win the honor of challenging The New Day? But that’s exactly what happened, and the stage is set for an explosive tag team encounter.

Find out who will win the day at WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT.