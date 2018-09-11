WWE 2K19 roster reveal concludes with final 54 Superstars announced

The WWE 2K19 roster reveal is finally complete — and 2K certainly saved the best for last.

Today, 2K unveiled the final 54 Superstars who will become playable characters on the WWE 2K19 roster. The final edition of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal, which took place during a livestream hosted by Rusev, Lana and Cesaro & Sheamus, features many Superstars and WWE Legends that will give this WWE video game a major competitive boost.

The 54 Superstars now joining the WWE 2K19 roster are as follows:

Alundra Blayze

Andre The Giant

Bam Bam Bigelow

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Booker T

Bret “Hit Man” Hart

British Bulldog

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

Christian

Diamond Dallas Page

Diesel

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Goldberg

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine

Ivory

Jacqueline

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lex Luger

Lita

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Mr. McMahon

Mr. Perfect

Papa Shango

“Ravishing” Rick Rude

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio

Ric Flair

“The Model” Rick Martel

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Ricky Morton

Rikishi

Robert Gibson

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Shawn Michaels

Stephanie McMahon

Sting

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Sycho Sid

Tatanka

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

The Godfather

The Rock

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

The Undertaker

Vader

The now-complete WWE 2K19 roster boasts an enormous list of 191 playable characters. This week’s roster reveal includes Rey Mysterio, who, along with Ronda Rousey, will have playable versions available as part of this year’s WWE 2K19 Pre-Order Bonus offerings.

In addition, WWE 2K19 features AJ Styles as its cover Superstar and Daniel Bryan as the focus of the reintroduced 2K Showcase. The collectible WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition will also shine a spotlight on Ric Flair and various Superstars who played significant roles in the WWE Hall of Fame career of the “Nature Boy.”

WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.