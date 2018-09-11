WWE 2K19 roster reveal concludes with final 54 Superstars announced

The WWE 2K19 roster reveal is finally complete — and 2K certainly saved the best for last.
Today, 2K unveiled the final 54 Superstars who will become playable characters on the WWE 2K19 roster. The final edition of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal, which took place during a livestream hosted by Rusev, Lana and Cesaro & Sheamus, features many Superstars and WWE Legends that will give this WWE video game a major competitive boost.
The 54 Superstars now joining the WWE 2K19 roster are as follows:
Alundra Blayze
Andre The Giant
Bam Bam Bigelow
Batista
Beth Phoenix
Big Boss Man
Booker T
Bret “Hit Man” Hart
British Bulldog
Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
Christian
Diamond Dallas Page
Diesel
Dusty Rhodes
Eddie Guerrero
Edge
Goldberg
Greg “The Hammer” Valentine
Ivory
Jacqueline
Jake “The Snake” Roberts
Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
Kevin Nash
Kurt Angle
Lex Luger
Lita
“Macho Man” Randy Savage
Mr. McMahon
Mr. Perfect
Papa Shango
“Ravishing” Rick Rude
Razor Ramon
Rey Mysterio
Ric Flair
“The Model” Rick Martel
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
Ricky Morton
Rikishi
Robert Gibson
Rowdy Roddy Piper
Scott Hall
Shawn Michaels
Stephanie McMahon
Sting
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Sycho Sid
Tatanka
“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase
The Godfather
The Rock
Trish Stratus
Ultimate Warrior
The Undertaker
Vader
The now-complete WWE 2K19 roster boasts an enormous list of 191 playable characters. This week’s roster reveal includes Rey Mysterio, who, along with Ronda Rousey, will have playable versions available as part of this year’s WWE 2K19 Pre-Order Bonus offerings.
In addition, WWE 2K19 features AJ Styles as its cover Superstar and Daniel Bryan as the focus of the reintroduced 2K Showcase. The collectible WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition will also shine a spotlight on Ric Flair and various Superstars who played significant roles in the WWE Hall of Fame career of the “Nature Boy.”
WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.