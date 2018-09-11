WWE 205 Live: Sept. 11, 2018

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander joins forces with Akira Tozawa to face Drew Gulak and Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Plus, Buddy Murphy battles Gran Metalik.

The Juggernaut battles The King of The Ropes

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Gran Metalik clashed with Tony Nese in singles competition as the rivalry between The Lucha House Party and Nese and Buddy Murphy continues to produce high-octane and exciting contests. With a victory against The Premier Athlete in the books, The King of the Ropes hopes to repeat his success against Buddy Murphy and deal a devastating blow to the arrogant duo that has collided with The Lucha House Party in recent weeks.

Murphy – who recently defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto – has an upcoming title opportunity against Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down in The Juggernaut’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia. With less than a month until his next opportunity to claim the top prize on WWE 205 Live, Murphy will undoubtedly look to lay waste to Metalik and anyone else in his path to send a message to The Soul of WWE 205 Live.

Alexander and Tozawa team up

Although WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is set to defend his title against Buddy Murphy at WWE Super Show-Down, that has not stopped Drew Gulak from seeking another championship opportunity. After losing to Alexander after SummerSlam, The Philadelphia Stretcher made his championship aspirations perfectly clear by attacking Akira Tozawa and Colin Delaney and laying them out with some help from his allies, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick. Though Tozawa defeated his longtime rival Kendrick the following week, tonight he joins forces with the WWE Cruiserweight Champion to silence Gulak and Gallagher for good.

Alexander has refused to back down from Gulak, but The Philadelphia Stretcher had left his mark. After The Soul of WWE 205 Live called his nemesis out last week, Gallagher and Gulak attacked to decimate Alexander, and Gulak applied the finishing touches by trapping the titleholder in the excruciating Gulock.

Can Alexander and Tozawa put an end to Gulak and Gallagher’s reign of chaos, or does Gulak have another trick up his sleeve? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

