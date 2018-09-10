Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntrye vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

Get ready for all-out tag team bedlam at WWE Hell in a Cell, where newly-crowned Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntrye will go to war against Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose.

A marquee matchup between the tandems has been building ever since The Shield used a Triple Powerbomb to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After the attack, The Monster Among Men went looking for some backup of his own. On the same night that he would hand over his contract in exchange for a title showdown against Reigns inside Hell in a Cell at the Sept. 16 pay-per-view, Strowman turned on The Big Dog in a tag team match against Ziggler & McIntrye and helped his newfound cohorts to lay wasted all three Hounds of Justice.

Inevitably, Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose launched a counter-offensive on the new association the following week, but they were arrested for their efforts, so they were not on hand to see Ziggler & McIntrye overcome The B-Team later that night to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship. When The Shield finally posted bail just in time to crash Raw’s main event, Ziggler, McIntyre and Strowman once again proved to be one step ahead of the brothers-in-arms when they used a small army of Raw Superstars to help to take out the black-clad trio.

The tenacious Shield remerged six days before WWE Hell in a Cell to get the drop on Ziggler and McIntyre. Following this onslaught, Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin decided to do what was “best for business” by making what promises to be an absolutely chaotic Raw Tag Team Title Match between Ziggler & McIntyre and Rollins & Ambrose at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Let the carnage continue when Ziggler & McIntyre battle The Shield for the Raw Tag Team Championship this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT.

