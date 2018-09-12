WWE NXT: Sept. 12, 2018

The NXT Universe is set for an electric storm when the unhinged Nikki Cross collides with the UN-DE-FEAT-ED Bianca Belair at Full Sail Live. Also on NXT, Shayna Baszler is back in action, and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa appears for the first time since TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

The unpredictable vs. the undefeated

As Kairi Sane magnetizes the eyes of the NXT Women’s division with the NXT Women’s Championship, both Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair will aim to send a message when they battle it out inside Full Sail Live. But for The EST of NXT, who is on quite a hot streak, this could be the biggest threat to her undefeated run. As the NXT Universe witnessed at TakeOver: Chicago II, the unhinged Cross knows no bounds and is relentless in her pursuit for the top prize in the NXT Women’s division. With both Superstars eyeing a title opportunity, their reputation will also be on the line in a match that is sure to shake up the black-and-yellow brand. Will The EST of NXT counter Cross’ chaos with a consecutive win? Or will the always unpredictable Cross disrupt Belair’s dominant run?

Oney Lorcan reunites with Danny Burch

The returning Oney Lorcan reunites with his bruiser-in-arms Danny Burch for the first time since their tag team match against The Undisputed ERA at TakeOver: Chicago II. Lorcan, of course, suffered an injury during the intense matchup, forcing him to miss nearly three months of action. The rough-and-tough tandem will try to pick up where they left off and hit the ground running when they return Wednesday on NXT.

Raul Mendoza seeks retribution on Lars Sullivan

Incensed, Raul Mendoza has retribution on his mind as he gears up to go one-on-one against the ferocious Lars Sullivan. It was two weeks ago when Sullivan made his shocking return to NXT, pummeling Mendoza – as well as his scheduled opponent that night, EC3 – in the process. Can Mendoza derail the Rocky Mountain monster’s destructive comeback? Or will The Freak double down on his physical warning to the entire NXT men’s division?

Shayna Baszler back in action

After losing her NXT Women’s Title to Kairi Sane in Brooklyn, Shayna Baszler will look to blow off some steam when she returns to the ring this week. The former NXT Women’s Champion made her presence felt last week, announcing that she plans to invoke her rematch clause against Kairi Sane for the championship. Until then, The Queen of Spades has Wednesday night to demonstrate just how focused and ready she is.

Tommaso Ciampa makes first appearance since TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

After leaving TakeOver: Brooklyn IV as reigning NXT Champion and Last Man Standing, Tommaso Ciampa has justly bolstered his reputation as the main event of NXT. Although he hasn’t been seen since his grueling matchup against Johnny Gargano in Brooklyn, Ciampa will make his first appearance in weeks on WWE Network, leaving room for much speculation. What does The Blackheart have in store for the NXT Universe upon his arrival?

Find out Wednesday when WWE NXT streams at 8/7 C, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.