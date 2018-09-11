SmackDown LIVE: Sept. 11, 2018

Just days before their Mixed Tag Team showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell, Brie Bella and Maryse will square off in SmackDown LIVE’s main event. The battle will be Maryse’s first singles match in nearly seven years. Who will gain momentum heading into Sunday’s WWE Network extravaganza? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Who will challenge The New Day this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell?

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will find out who they will defend their titles against this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell on Tuesday, as Rusev Day and The Bar clash for the right to face the titleholders in San Antonio.

The bout is the culmination of a tournament set up by Paige to determine the champions’ next opponents. Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Gallows & Anderson and The Colons in one Triple Threat Match to advance, while The Bulgarian Brute & Aiden English bested SAnitY’s Eric Young & Killian Dain and The Usos to move one step closer to championship glory.

Who will earn themselves a championship opportunity? Find out in what is sure to be a hard-hitting battle on SmackDown LIVE, tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!