Hardy and Nakamura to settle their unfinished business

United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy have been bickering and battling, for months. Now, with Jeff Hardy’s Hell in a Cell clash with Randy Orton only days away at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Hardy feels as though he must “cleanse his soul” and resolve his unfinished business with The King of Strong Style.

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige agreed, and revealed that this showdown will be the first match to take place on SmackDown LIVE:

Will The Charismatic Enigma be able to pick up pivotal momentum heading into his clash with The Viper by defeating Nakamura? Or, will WWE’s Rockstar rock Hardy to his core and put the fan favorite at a decisive disadvantage as he prepares to enter The Apex Predator’s line of fire?