Brie Bella and Maryse to square off this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE

Just days before their huge Mixed Tag Team Match at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Brie Bella and Maryse will go one-on-one this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

Brie returned to Team Blue two nights after SummerSlam to help her husband, Daniel Bryan, even the odds against Maryse & The Miz and issued the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view challenge.

With the anticipated collision impending, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige announced over the weekend that Brie and Maryse will face off this Tuesday. The match will be Maryse’s first singles match in roughly seven years.

Who will leave SmackDown LIVE with momentum heading into WWE Hell in a Cell? Find out this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!