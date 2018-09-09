Can Andrade “Cien” Almas handle R-Truth?

R-Truth’s main event win over The Miz on SmackDown LIVE last week caught the attention of many within the WWE Universe … including Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega.

Truth took to social media, reflecting on how blessed he is to have not only main evented against The A-Lister last week, but to now be on a winning streak (of one match, but still — streak’s a streak). These musings caught the attention of Almas & Vega, who mocked Truth’s “streak” and said that Almas would be more than happy to be the one to bring it to an end. This back-and-forth caught the attention of SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige, who officially made Truth vs. Almas for this Tuesday night with the “streak” on the line.