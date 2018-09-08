The Queen and Sonya Deville ready for showdown on SmackDown LIVE

As first reported by WWE’s official Twitter account, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will face off against Sonya Deville on SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday night.

With Flair’s impending title defense against Becky Lynch at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event looming, will The Queen be prepared to focus on the task at hand this Tuesday night? Or, will the tough-as-they-come Deville, who will surely have Mandy Rose watching her back, be able to capitalize on the champion’s weeks of turmoil with her former best friend and pick up the biggest victory of her career?