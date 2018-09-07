This week in WWE GIFs: Zombies, buried treasure, high fives and more!

What a week! So much went down in WWE, whether it was massive beatdowns, the return of The Undertaker, new champions being crowned and more. We captured the best reactions from a huge week on Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and WWE 205 Live, then uploaded them to our GIPHY channel for you to express yourself across social media. Which one best expresses you? Pick one and share it on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Slack and more!

Click here for thousands of WWE GIFs

A zombified homecoming

Alexa Bliss returned home to the Buckeye State on Monday Night Raw, but quickly showed that this homecoming wasn’t a happy one, as she compared her fellow Ohioans to mindless zombies. Halloween’s almost here, what better way to show it than with Little Miss Bliss turning into the walking dead?

via GIPHY

Alicia Fox’s worst nightmare

Alicia Fox is probably a little sore after getting hurled around the ring by Ronda Rousey on Monday. You can relive this painful moment over and over (and over) with this incredible GIF:

via GIPHY

Are you kidding me?

Sometimes, Superstars can’t help but give a little side-eye when faced with unusual situations. Whose was better: Samoa Joe or Bobby Lashley?

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Buried treasure

X marked the spot for Kairi Sane when she captured the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn. Now, The Pirate Princess is making sure the NXT Universe knows just how much she treasures her title:

via GIPHY

Mind your business

Look, Drake Maverick might be leading AOP on a path of destruction on Monday Night Raw, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be neglecting his duties as General Manager of WWE 205 Live. Need to tell someone to back off? This GIF has you covered.

via GIPHY

High five!

Want to celebrate a job well done? Let Miz & Maryse’s SmackDown LIVE high five do the job for you!

via GIPHY

A glorious new partnership forged

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable’s new partnership looks glorious! Especially if it provides for awesome GIFs like Gable crashing his partner’s entrance and Roode’s pure elation at the Olympian’s dominant performance against The Ascension.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

The perfect reactions

Tye Dillinger can’t help but be exasperated whenever he’s around R-Truth. When you’re at your wits end, these reaction GIFS are, dare we say, a Perfect 10!

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Click here to visit WWE’s official GIPHY channel