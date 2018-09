Jimmy Uso and Naomi will appear on MTV’s hit show “Ridiculousness,” this Sunday nightat 9:30/8:30 C. Hosted by Rob Drydek, Sterling “Steelo” Brim and Chanel West Coast, the show features celebrity guests as they watch and react to absurd viral videos from the internet.

Don’t miss Jimmy Uso and Naomi, this Sundayat 9:30/8:30 C on “Ridiculousness” on MTV.