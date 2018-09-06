WWE 2K19 roster reveal continues with 61 new Superstars announced

Fans of SmackDown LIVE and WWE 205 Live can now look forward to playing as their favorite Superstars in WWE 2K19.
Today, 2K announced the next 61 Superstars who will join the WWE 2K19 roster of playable characters. The second WWE 2K19 roster reveal, which took place during a livestream hosted by Rusev, Lana and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, will feature many of the Superstars from the blue brand and from WWE’s Cruiserweight Division.
The 61 Superstars now joining the WWE 2K19 roster are as follows:
Aiden English
AJ Styles
Akira Tozawa
Alexander Wolfe
Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega)
Ariya Daivari
Asuka
Becky Lynch
Big E
Billie Kay
Brie Bella
Carmella
Cedric Alexander
Cesaro
Charlotte Flair
Daniel Bryan
Drew Gulak
Epico Colon
Eric Young
Gran Metalik
Harper
Hideo Itami
Jack Gallagher
Jeff Hardy
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
John Cena
Kalisto
Kane
Karl Anderson
Killian Dain
Kofi Kingston
Lana
Lince Dorado
Luke Gallows
Mandy Rose
Maryse
Mustafa Ali
Naomi
Nikki Bella
Noam Dar
Paige
Peyton Royce
Primo Colon
Randy Orton
Rowan
R-Truth
Rusev
Samoa Joe
Shane McMahon
Sheamus
Shelton Benjamin
Shinsuke Nakamura
Sin Cara
Sonya Deville
Tamina
The Miz
TJP
Tony Nese
Tye Dillinger
Xavier Woods
This WWE 2K19 roster reveal includes two Superstars already playing prominent roles in the upcoming WWE video game. WWE 2K19 already boasts AJ Styles as its cover Superstar and Daniel Bryan as the focus of the reintroduced 2K Showcase.
In addition, the WWE 2K19 Pre-Order Bonus offerings will include playable versions of Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio. The collectible WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition will also offer Ric Flair and various Superstars who played a prominent role in his WWE Hall of Fame career.
WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.