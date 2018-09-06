WWE 2K19 roster reveal continues with 61 new Superstars announced

Fans of SmackDown LIVE and WWE 205 Live can now look forward to playing as their favorite Superstars in WWE 2K19.

Today, 2K announced the next 61 Superstars who will join the WWE 2K19 roster of playable characters. The second WWE 2K19 roster reveal, which took place during a livestream hosted by Rusev, Lana and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, will feature many of the Superstars from the blue brand and from WWE’s Cruiserweight Division.

The 61 Superstars now joining the WWE 2K19 roster are as follows:

Aiden English

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alexander Wolfe

Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega)

Ariya Daivari

Asuka

Becky Lynch

Big E

Billie Kay

Brie Bella

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan

Drew Gulak

Epico Colon

Eric Young

Gran Metalik

Harper

Hideo Itami

Jack Gallagher

Jeff Hardy

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

John Cena

Kalisto

Kane

Karl Anderson

Killian Dain

Kofi Kingston

Lana

Lince Dorado

Luke Gallows

Mandy Rose

Maryse

Mustafa Ali

Naomi

Nikki Bella

Noam Dar

Paige

Peyton Royce

Primo Colon

Randy Orton

Rowan

R-Truth

Rusev

Samoa Joe

Shane McMahon

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sin Cara

Sonya Deville

Tamina

The Miz

TJP

Tony Nese

Tye Dillinger

Xavier Woods

This WWE 2K19 roster reveal includes two Superstars already playing prominent roles in the upcoming WWE video game. WWE 2K19 already boasts AJ Styles as its cover Superstar and Daniel Bryan as the focus of the reintroduced 2K Showcase.

In addition, the WWE 2K19 Pre-Order Bonus offerings will include playable versions of Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio. The collectible WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition will also offer Ric Flair and various Superstars who played a prominent role in his WWE Hall of Fame career.

WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.