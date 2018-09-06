Hyundai Hope on Wheels announces partnership with WWE in support of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., and STAMFORD, Conn., – September 6, 2018 – To highlight its 20th anniversary, Hyundai Hope On Wheels (HHOW), a 501c(3) non-profit organization, today announced a partnership with WWE in support of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This week’s Monday Night Raw kicked off a month-long worth of activities as HHOW joins WWE in a four-city tour to offer children cancer-fighters at HHOW partner pediatric institutions a “VIP & Super Fan Experience.” The exclusive fanfare package comes complete with special VIP seating, WWE backstage access, along with a private meet and greet with WWE Superstars and Hope on Wheels National Youth Ambassador, Carter Gates.

In its 20th year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels continues to be a pillar in the fight against pediatric cancer. Every 36 minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. While nearly 80 percent of cancer in children can be cured, pediatric cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death for children. This September, HHOW will fund $14.1 million toward innovative pediatric cancer research with the mission to find a cure.

“One child diagnosed with pediatric cancer is one child too many, said Scott Fink, Board Chair, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. “Hyundai Hope On Wheels works diligently with pediatric institutions, oncology research doctors, and our community partners to support the brave children and families that are affected by this disease. We are proud to stand alongside WWE in our efforts in the fight to end childhood cancer together.”

“WWE is proud to partner with Hyundai Hope On Wheels to shine a spotlight on National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Raising awareness to help find a cure for pediatric cancer is imperative, and we are determined to fight this debilitating disease alongside Hyundai.”

Throughout the month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels messaging will be shared with fans across WWE’s global platforms, including TV broadcasts, WWE Network and digital and social media. In addition, activation will continue at Monday Night Raw on Sept. 10 in New Orleans, Sept. 17 in Dallas and Sept. 24 in Denver.

Everyone is invited to join the campaign and encouraged to visit the HHOW website (www.HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org) to view stories of brave cancer survivors and passionate doctor-researchers. Once there, supporters may add their handprint to a wall of hope to show their support for the cause. They will also find information on additional ways to support HHOW through social media efforts and events throughout the month.

Additionally, WWE has its own pediatric cancer fund, Connor’s Cure. Connor’s Cure was created by Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque to support pediatric brain and spinal cord cancer research. Connor’s Cure was established in honor of 8-year-old WWE fan Connor Michalek, a patient at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC who battled medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. In 2015, Connor’s Cure launched a national partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, ensuring that 100 percent of all net funds raised directly benefits pediatric cancer research. To date, Connor’s Cure has raised more than $2.5 million and assisted more than 400 families around the world.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a list of the 2018 Hope On Wheels grant winners, please visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/research. You can also follow Hyundai Hope On Wheels on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at facebook.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels , twitter.com/HopeOnWheels or Instagram.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels.