Kane signs new Spurs contract

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for Spurs, having scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

The striker is an academy graduate and childhood Spurs fan from Walthamstow. He made his debut for the first team in a Europa League clash in 2011, and scored in his Premier League debut last year.

He has also had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City??

Kane has also impressed on international duty, having represented England at U17, U19, U20 and U21 level. His record for the U21 side currently stands at eight goals from 10 games.

Kane has secured his future at Tottenham until 2020, a major boost for the club ahead of the North London derby clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

The new deal comes as Kane is being tipped to make his full England debut later this year. He is also eligible for the Republic of Ireland, through his Galway-born father.