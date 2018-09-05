SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

The animosity that has grown to a fever pitch between former best friends SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch is much too great to be settled in one match. Perhaps it is fitting then that, in addition to their matchup at WWE Hell in a Cell, the two Superstars will battle in Melbourne, Australia’s MCG at WWE Super Show-Down.

Though it is unclear at this time who will hold the title when they reach the Land Down Under, one thing is for certain: The Queen and The Irish Lass Kicker will look to tear each other apart from the word go.

The very essence of champion is ingrained in Charlotte’s DNA, and she is determined to remain on top of the SmackDown Women’s division. However, Becky’s hunger to regain the blue brand’s Women’s Title has triggered something vicious inside of her. From the moment she slapped Charlotte at SummerSlam, Lynch’s every word and action make it clear that she will stop at nothing to recapture the SmackDown Women’s Championship and keep it at all costs.

