WWE Raw: Sept. 10, 2018

In an action-packed edition of Monday Night Raw, emanating live from New Orleans, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey teams up with longtime friend Natalya to battle Alexa Bliss and her nefarious accomplice, Alicia Fox. Also on Raw, Triple H returns to respond to The Undertaker’s chilling message last Monday night, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returns to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his historic (and infamous) Hell in a Cell Match.

New Orleans gets Rowdy once more

In the same city that hosted her WWE in-ring debut at this year’s WrestleMania, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey stands alongside her friend and training partner Natalya to battle former titleholder Alexa Bliss and the wily Alicia Fox in tag team action.

This past Monday night, Little Miss Bliss made The Queen of Harts submit to her own version of Rousey’s Armbar as The Rowdy One looked on from ringside. Can Rousey and Natalya score some retribution this coming Monday night, six nights before The Baddest Women on the Planet defends her title against The Goddess at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event?

Is The Shield shattered?

As if dealing with Braun Strowman and new Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre wasn’t enough, The Shield now have to combat a small army of menacing Superstars who have formed a united front against The Hounds of Justice.

After Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were arrested this past Monday night and charged with inciting a riot, criminal damage and disorderly conduct, The Shield returned to bring the fight to The Monster Among Men and his new allies, but they were met with a massive ambush that included virtually half of the Team Red roster.

Although clearly injured in the assault, The Hounds of Justice refused medical care at the end of the night. Will The Big Dog be at 100 percent when he defends his title against Strowman inside Hell in a Cell next Sunday? And how will The Shield strike back now that their enemies have joined forces?

The Game responds to The Deadman

After WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels came to Raw and predicted a win for Triple H in The Game’s final battle against The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, The Phenom made a shocking return to the red brand to state, in no uncertain terms, that he is going to put HBK’s “buddy, Triple H, down again,” referring, of course, to The Deadman’s back-to-back WrestleMania wins against The Game in 2011 and 2012.

Triple H will address The Undertaker’s comments Monday in New Orleans in what will surely be a must-see appearance by The King of Kings.

Mick Foley relives Hell in a Cell history

As Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman take their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell for the first time ever, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley — who infamously soared off the top of the diabolical structure two decades ago — returns to Raw to commemorate the 20th anniversary of that grueling and iconic Hell in a Cell Match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998.

What advice will Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy impart to the Superstars preparing to do battle inside the cell’s terrifying confines, and how will he celebrate one of the most brutal matches in the history of sports-entertainment?

