SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Bar

With WWE Super Show-Down already playing host to a series of classic and personal rivalries, two premiere tandems are destined to collide at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The New Day and The Bar will slug it out for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the historic event on Saturday, Oct. 6, in what’s sure to be another epic clash in their storied rivalry.

In 2016, Sheamus & Cesaro rained on the parade of The New Day by bringing their record-breaking 484-day reign as WWE Tag Team Champions to an end. Earlier this year, Big E & Xavier Woods stopped The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg in their tracks as they picked up the W to enter the Men’s Money in the Bank Match. Fate brought them back to together last month, as they battled (and tore the house down) on SmackDown LIVE for the opportunity to take on The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship; New Day won that thriller and went on to defeat The Bludgeon Brothers to notch their fifth championship win. And now that Woods, Kingston and Big E are back on top, Cesaro & Sheamus will look to raise The Bar by separating the dynamic trio from the gold. Needless to say, there’s no love lost between these two highly successful combinations.

With pride and championship at stake, will The Bar change the narrative of history and cause their longtime rivals their shortest title reign yet? Or will The New Day once again triumph off The Power of Positivity?

