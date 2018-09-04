Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics

At WWE Super Show-Down, The IIconics will have an opportunity back up their claim that they are the trendsetters for the future of SmackDown LIVE when they take on Asuka and Naomi in tag team action.

The tension between these Superstars has boiled for quite some time. Earlier this year, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce shocked the WWE Universe when they defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka in a tag team bout. If that wasn’t enough of a reason to brag, the besties went on to also gloat that they were the first Superstars to beat Asuka on SmackDown LIVE.

From there, The IIconics set their crosshairs on another former Women’s Champion, Naomi, who also fell victim to the pair’s dubious numbers game. But, when the nefarious duo attacked their glowing adversary after she scored a huge win over Royce, The Empress of Tomorrow came to Naomi’s aid and sent the IIconics packing.

At WWE Super Show-Down, it’ll be an even playing field as Asuka and Naomi take on The IIconics. Can Royce and Kay pull out an IIconic moment in Melbourne, or will they learn a lesson or two from The Glow and The Empress of Tomorrow? Find out at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!