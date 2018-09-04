Mustafa Ali featured in National Geographic’s list of South Asian American stereotype breakers

Mustafa Ali has been named a South Asian-American stereotype breaker by the editorial staff of National Geographic.

The high-flying “Heart of 205 Live” tweeted on Tuesday that he was featured in NatGeo’s newest issue, which highlights how South Asian Americans are forging their own cultural path and building their own American dream. Ali has spoken at length with WWE.com before about grappling with stereotypes, and the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament finalist is featured in NatGeo alongside figures such as comedian Hari Kondabolu (“The Problem with Apu”), Hoboken, N.J., Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, astronaut Sunita Williams, Emmy-award winning journalist Narmeen Choudhury and 2018 Houston Public Media Spelling Bee champion Pranav Chemudupaty.

See the full gallery here, and please join WWE.com in congratulating Mustafa on this outstanding recognition!