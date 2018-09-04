WWE 205 Live: Sept. 4, 2018

Last week on WWE 205 Live, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander told Drew Gulak he would call him out. Will Alexander answer Gulak’s demand for a rematch? Plus, is Mustafa Ali really ready to return to action?

Is The Heart of WWE 205 Live truly ready to return?

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Hideo Itami took a great deal of pleasure dishing out pain and punishment to his opponent. A week after claiming victory by referee stoppage, Itami sought to do it again. However, he stopped dead in his tracks when Mustafa Ali’s music hit. Of course, two weeks earlier, Itami decimated Ali, leaving him briefly sidelined.

As The Heart of WWE 205 Live charged into the ring, Itami made his exit, but Ali appeared rested and ready for a fight. One of the most resilient Superstars in WWE, the Chicago native has taken part in some of the most physically grueling matches in recent memory. With that in mind, Ali has also been known to push himself well beyond his limits, something Itami used to his advantage.

Cedric Alexander calls out Drew Gulak

Although WWE Crusierweight Champion Cedric Alexander is set to defend the title against Buddy Murphy at WWE Super Show-Down Saturday, Oct. 6, that has not stopped Drew Gulak from making his case for a title rematch. At SummerSlam, The Philadelphia Stretcher came up short against The Soul of WWE 205 Live, but he wasted no time demanding a rematch on the following episode of WWE 205 Live. After attacking Akira Tozawa and Colin Delaney alongside Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick, Gulak made his intentions clear.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Alexander was more than ready to confront Gulak, despite protests from WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Though Gulak escaped, last week the champion let it be known that he was not afraid of Gulak and would call him out tonight!

Will Gulak take the opportunity to confront the champion? Does he have machinations of a surprise attack with Gallagher and Kendrick? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, streaming live tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.