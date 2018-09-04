The Shield refuse medical attention after Raw ambush

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY — Despite evidently suffering multiple injuries at the hands of Braun Strowman, Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Zigger & Drew McIntyre and a host of other Superstars on Raw, The Shield refused medical attention, WWE.com can confirm.

It is unknown at this time how the multi-Superstar ambush will affect Reigns’ Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match defense against Strowman at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Sept. 16, or The Hounds of Justice’s Six-Man Tag Team Match against Strowman, Ziggler & McIntyre at the WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Stay with WWE.com as more updates on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose become available.