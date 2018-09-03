Lita vs. Mickie James

At WWE Evolution, two past rivals will once again go to war, as Lita suits up to bring her extreme arsenal against the dynamic Mickie James at the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Together, the two Superstars have captured 10 Women’s Championships, with Lita winning four titles and James earning six. Both competitors can boast a championship victory over the other, including Mickie’s win in Lita’s retirement match at Survivor Series back in 2006. Fast-forward to 2018 where this storied rivalry is now set to be renewed in groundbreaking fashion.

Don’t miss this highly-anticipated rematch 12 years in the making, Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, featuring women’s championship matches from Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the final of the second annual Mae Young Classic 2018.