The Shield arrested at Raw

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY — Following an intensely physical altercation with Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and multiple Raw Superstars, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have been taken into police custody and removed from the arena at The Ohio State University.

Mike Rome of the Raw broadcast team revealed on Twitter that he is following The Hounds of Justice to the precinct to update the WWE Universe on the arrest.

Stay with WWE.com and Mike Rome on Twitter for more details on this developing story.

