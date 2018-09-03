WWE Network September 2018 Collections

WWE Network Collections showcase the very best of what WWE Network has to offer. With an incredible assortment of unforgettable matches and moments right at your fingertips, WWE’s massive video library has never been easier to navigate. Check out the new September collections, available now.

Stephanie McMahon: All Business

Born into WWE, Stephanie McMahon worked countless roles on her way to becoming one of the “most powerful women in sports.” Now is your chance to hear from the Chief Brand Officer herself and learn what it takes to get to the top, as she sits down for an exclusive interview in this WWE Network Collection. On screen, Mr. McMahon’s only daughter has an impressive list of accomplishments: Women’s Champion, SmackDown General Manager, one-half of The Authority and current Raw Commissioner. But her behind-the-scenes contributions continue to set the standard for all of WWE. As CBO, Stephanie McMahon drives various brand initiatives and proves it’s no longer a man’s world with WWE’s Women’s Evolution.

CONTENTS

My Earliest TV Appearances

Join Stephanie McMahon for a trip down memory lane to recall her earliest on-screen appearances in WWE.

The Sacrificial Lamb

Raw 306 – A young Stephanie McMahon finds herself at the mercy of The Undertaker and his sinister Ministry of Darkness.

The Black Wedding

Raw 309 – Stephanie McMahon receives help from the most unlikeliest of allies when The Undertaker attempts to seal her in unholy matrimony.

Passing the Test

SmackDown 01 – With her torment at the hands of The Undertaker behind her, Stephanie McMahon receives another marriage proposal.

Game Over

Raw 340 – As Stephanie McMahon looks to unite with Test in holy matrimony, Triple H crashes the ceremony with an underhanded revelation.

Daddy’s Little Girl

WWE Armageddon 1999 – Stephanie McMahon takes on a new game when Mr. McMahon fights for her honor in a No Holds Barred Match against Triple H.

Not Daddy’s Little Girl Anymore

Stephanie McMahon reflects on the day she turned on her father to start a whole new era of tyranny with her husband, Triple H.

A New Era Begins …

SmackDown 17 – Stephanie McMahon and Triple H demonstrate their newfound authority by ushering in the dreaded McMahon-Helmsley Era.

Daughter Dearest

SmackDown 31 – Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley shows the WWE Universe that there’s only room for one dominant woman in the McMahon family.

Gold for a Princess

SmackDown 32 – Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley makes history by challenging Jacqueline for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Confidence Rocked

Raw 378 – With The Rock serving as the Special Guest Referee, Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Lita.

An Extreme Way to Start a War

SmackDown 99 – As the new owner of ECW, Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley explains why she aligned her brand with WCW in a war against WWE.

The Future is Tough Enough

Tough Enough Season 1, 04 – Stephanie McMahon spends the day with the female competitors of Tough Enough and offers up some words of wisdom.

A Bride Scorned

Raw 455 – Things take a turn when Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley again finds herself at the altar to renew her wedding vows to Triple H.

There Was Just One Problem

Stephanie McMahon shares her thoughts and memories of what it was like finding herself on the opposite side of Triple H.

Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye!

Raw 461 – With Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley’s career in WWE at stake, Triple H defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against Chris Jericho.

All Grown Up

SmackDown 152 – Stephanie McMahon sheds her persona of “Billion Dollar Princess” and steps up to become General Manager of SmackDown.

Family Affairs

WWE No Mercy 2003 – Stephanie McMahon looks to stand up to her father when she battles Mr. McMahon in an “I Quit” Match.

Repercussions Outta Nowhere

Raw 821 – In an attempt to save Triple H from an attack by Randy Orton, Stephanie McMahon puts herself in harm’s way.

The Viper’s Prey

Raw 826 – Randy Orton takes his psychotic tendencies to another level by once again targeting Stephanie McMahon.

Messy Consequences

Raw 1100 – Stephanie McMahon learns that what goes around comes around when she looks to fire and humiliate Vickie Guerrero.

Ambition, Revenge, and Betrayal

SummerSlam 2014 – Sibling rivalry causes problems for Brie Bella when she takes to the ring for retribution on Stephanie McMahon.

Going Slap Happy

The WWE List: Trendiest Divas – Enjoy a special compilation of Stephanie McMahon using one her favorite weapons.

Live With Chris Jericho

Podcast host Chris Jericho challenges his guests in provocative, candid conversations about their careers, their lives, past controversies and the overall state of WWE. Chris Jericho brings his uncensored podcast Live to WWE Network with special guest – WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon!

What I Love is the Passion

Stephanie McMahon gives a unique perspective of what life is like balancing several roles, including being both a WWE Executive and a mom.

Most Powerful Women in Cable

Stephanie McMahon’s dedication to building WWE’s brand earns her the CableFax Award of one the Most Powerful Women in Cable.

Igniting a Revolution

Raw 1155 – The tide begins to turn in WWE, as Stephanie McMahon makes history by igniting the Divas Revolution.

A Legacy of Excellence

Raw 1187 – When Stephanie McMahon receives the prestigious Vincent J. McMahon Legacy of Excellence award, a familiar face returns to WWE.

For Connor

This Week in WWE 373 – In memory of one of WWE’s most courageous young fans, Stephanie McMahon announces the foundation of Connor’s Cure.

The Skull Queen

WrestleMania 32 – Stephanie McMahon channels another side of herself as Triple H defends the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Roman Reigns.

A Raw Sibling Rivalry

WWE Payback 2016 – Stephanie and Shane McMahon’s sibling rivalry gets RAW after Mr. McMahon makes an important business decision.

Evening, Commissioner …

Raw 1207 – Stephanie McMahon receives another chance to enforce her authority in WWE when Mr. McMahon makes her the Commissioner of RAW.

Just Like Dad

Raw 1243 – Stephanie McMahon follows in her father’s footsteps by firing Mick Foley from his position as General Manager of RAW.

Too Close for Comfort

WrestleMania 33 – The tables are turned when Stephanie McMahon accompanies Triple H to the ring to battle their former protégé, Seth Rollins.

WWE 24: Women’s Evolution

In this episode of WWE 24, The Women’s Evolution details the confluence of forces that have elevated the Women’s Division to main event status at WrestleMania 32. The episode celebrates female talent of the past, the current Superstars who powered the 10-Woman Tag Team Match, and the impact of NXT, with a special look at the emotional and pressure-filled moments for WWE Superstars Becky, Sasha and Charlotte surrounding their historic Triple Threat Match for the new WWE Women’s Championship.

Style and Grace

Raw 1275 – Following SmackDown’s invasion of Raw, Stephanie McMahon returns to make a special announcement.

Changing the Course of History

Raw 1282 – With a mind to change the course of history in WWE, Stephanie McMahon announces the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

WWE 24: Empowered

The WWE Women’s Evolution kicks into high gear. Go behind-the-scenes of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match, as the female Superstars share their firsthand account of this history-making year in the WWE Women’s Division. Plus, hear unique insight into a series of groundbreaking Women’s Matches including Money in the Bank and the Elimination Chamber, as well as the addition of MMA mega-star Ronda Rousey to the already star-studded roster!

We’ll Never Stop Fighting

Stephanie McMahon comments on what’s to come in the next chapter the storied Women’s Evolution in WWE.

Electrifying Authority

WrestleMania 31 – Stephanie McMahon’s rivalry with Ronda Rousey begins in an electrifying way when she and Triple H are confronted by The Rock.

Bad Business, Badder Women

Raw 1292 – Stephanie McMahon learns the hard way that her authority carries no weight with WWE’s newest acquisition, Ronda Rousey.

A First Time for Everything

WrestleMania 34 – Stephanie McMahon and Triple H try to enforce their authority on Kurt Angle and WWE newcomer Ronda Rousey in her debut match.

Enjoy Every Opportunity

After reflecting on her incredible journey in WWE, Stephanie McMahon shares some unique insight into what the future holds.

The Hardys: Team Xtreme

Behold the Twist of Fate, and don’t be deleted. Relive the very best of The Hardy Boyz with this WWE Network Collection. Team Extreme’s signature high-risk style and never-say-die attitude has made them one of WWE’s most legendary tag teams. Witness Matt and Jeff’s most defining moments and epic encounters from groundbreaking TLC matches with Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz to their triumphant return at WrestleMania 33. Whether leading the charge in the tag team division of the Attitude Era or reinventing themselves over a decade later, experience why this definitive collection truly is wonderful.

CONTENTS

Taking Risks and Banging Heads

Smoky Mountain Wrestling 182 – The Hardy Boyz prove why they are rising stars when they take to the ring to battle The Headbangers.

When the Smoke Clears

The Hardy Boyz try their luck against WWE Tag Team Champions The Smoking Gunns in a non-title contest.

An Impressive Upset

Heat 09 – The Hardy Boyz set their sights on victory when they take on Kaientai’s Teioh and Funaki in a Tag Team Match.

The Beginning of Something Huge

The epic rivalry between The Hardy Boyz and the duo of Edge and Christian begins in a tag team match on Shotgun Saturday Night.

The Freebird Mentor

Raw 312 – The Hardy Boyz partner with Freebird Michael Hayes to take on all three members of The Brood in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

It’s Hell Going for Glory

Raw 319 – The Hardy Boyz look to put gold around their waists when they challenge The Acolytes for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Terri Invitational Ladder Match

WWE No Mercy 1999 – Terri Runnels’ managerial services are up for grabs when The Hardy Boyz face Edge and Christian in this classic bout.

Counting on the X-Factor

SmackDown 14 – The Hardy Boyz challenge The New Age Outlaws for the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Steel Cage Match.

Turning the Tables

Royal Rumble 2000 – The Hardy Boyz battle The Dudley Boyz in the first-ever Tag Team Tables Elimination Match.

Triangle Ladder Match

WrestleMania 2000 – The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz battle for the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Triangle Ladder Match.

TLC

SummerSlam 2000 – History is made when The Hardy Boyz battle for the WWE Tag Team Championships in the first-ever TLC Match.

Caged Rivalry

WWE Unforgiven 2000 – The Hardy Boyz challenge Edge and Christian for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a Steel Cage Match.

Team Players

Raw 386 – The Hardy Boyz partner with The Rock for a Six-Man Tag Team Match against Kurt Angle and his pals, Edge and Christian.

Fool Me Once

WWE No Mercy 2000 – The Hardy Boyz’ rivalry with Edge and Christian rages on when they defend their Tag Team Titles against Los Conquistadores.

Turnabout is Fair Play

Raw 387 – The Hardy Boyz get retribution when Edge is forced to defend the WWE Tag Team Titles against Los Conquistadores in a Handicap Match.

TLC II

WrestleMania X-Seven – The Hardy Boyz face The Dudley Boyz and the duo Edge and Christian for the Tag Team Titles in WWE’s second TLC Match.

A Vicious Display of Power

Raw 411 – Team Xtreme suffer severe brutality when they face “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley.

Stand Your Ground

Raw 425 – With the Invasion in full swing, The Hardy Boyz take to the ring to battle Alliance representatives, The Dudley Boyz.

Fighting on the Front Lines

SmackDown 103 – The war between WWE and The Alliance rages on when Kurt Angle and The Hardy Boyz take on Steve Austin and The Dudley Boyz.

Casualties of War

WWE Unforgiven 2001 – The Hardy Boyz battle members of both The Alliance and WWE in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Stealing from The Alliance

Raw 437 – With a little help from The Undertaker, The Hardy Boyz challenge Booker T and Test for the WCW Tag Team Championships.

Looking for Victory

Raw 442 – As the war between The Alliance and WWE winds down, The Hardy Boyz challenge Booker T and Test for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Monstrous Opponents

SmackDown 119 – The Hardy Boyz are faced with a monstrous challenge when they battle the formidable duo of Big Show and Kane.

Brother vs. Brother

Vengeance 2001 – With Lita serving as Special Guest Referee, Matt and Jeff Hardy face each other in one-on-one action.

Taming a Beast

Raw 463 – In an effort to get some retribution on WWE newcomer Brock Lesnar, The Hardy Boyz use a pair of steel chairs to tame The Beast.

Winning Hurts

Insurrextion 2002 – The Hardy Boyz discover the pain in victory when they take on the unlikely team of Brock Lesnar and Shawn Stasiak.

Strength in Numbers

Raw 472 – The Hardy Boyz cross a line that few have ever dared to by taking the fight to The Undertaker.

Xtremely Patriotic

Raw 480 – Despite being on separate brands, The Hardy Boyz reunite to challenge The Un-Americans for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Together Again

ECW 24 – The Hardy Boyz journey to ECW to battle Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke of The Full Blooded Italians.

Smashing Expectations

WWE Armageddon 2006 – Things take an unexpected turn when The Hardy Boyz face MNM and others in a 4-Way Ladder Match for tag team gold.

Red Carpet Treatment

Royal Rumble 2007 – A score is settled when The Hardy Boyz take to the ring to battle MNM in a tag team match.

Back on Familiar Ground

Raw 723 – The Hardy Boyz find themselves on familiar ground when they compete in a Battle Royal for the World Tag Team Championships.

Greatness is Earned

WWE One Night Stand 2007 – The Hardy Boyz take on The World’s Greatest Tag Team in a Ladder Match for the World Tag Team Titles.

It’s Reunion Time

Raw 787 – The Hardy Boyz reunite for action once again as they take on the team of The Miz and John Morrison.

Sibling Rivalry to the Extreme

WrestleMania XXV – The sibling rivalry between Matt and Jeff Hardy explodes when they meet each other in an Extreme Rules Match.

Family Comes First

SmackDown 520 – Matt Hardy shows where his loyalties are when Jeff Hardy defends the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk.

Farewell but Not Goodbye

SmackDown 522 – In their last WWE match for years, The Hardy Boyz team with John Morrison to face CM Punk and The Hart Dynasty.

Countdown: Greatest Tag Teams

Various WWE Superstars and Legends discuss where The Hardy Boyz rank among wrestling’s greatest tag team combinations.

The Return of Xtreme

WrestleMania 33 – Just before a Ladder Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles, the WWE Universe is awakened to the return of The Hardy Boyz.

WWE 24 The Hardys: Woken

The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff, became one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history with their high-risk style and never-say-die attitude. However, their extreme lifestyle followed them outside the ring and nearly cost them everything. Now, WWE 24 cameras take you inside The Hardys’ tragic fall from grace, their ultimate redemption at WrestleMania 33, and beyond.

New Classic Content: September 2018

Exclusively on WWE Network, experience 50 New hours of one of WWE’s very first weekly televised series, All Star Wrestling. Venture back to the old Hamburg Fieldhouse and witness the origins of WWE Hall of Famers like Pedro Morales, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Sgt. Slaughter, Hulk Hogan and many more. Get a small taste of the larger offering with this Classic Content collection featuring 10 prominent episodes of WWE All Star Wrestling from 1980-1982.

CONTENTS

11/8/80: The Moondogs take to the ring to battle Charlie Brown and Steve King in a Tag Team Match. Plus, Pedro Morales faces off against Frank Savage in singles action, Stan Hansen goes one-on-one with Ron Shaw, and much more.

1/10/81: Freddie Blassie leads Stan Hansen to the ring to go one-on-one with Jim Duggan. Special Delivery Jones makes his way back to action to battle Ron Shaw. Plus, Killer Khan, Baron Mikel Scicluna, and many more in action.

1/24/81: Jim Duggan gears up to go one-on-one with Stan Hansen. Rick McGraw and Dominic DeNucci take on The Moondogs in a Tag Team Match. Plus, a special interview with WWE Champion Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan competes in a Handicap Match, and much more action!

2/14/81: Two future WWE Hall of Famers collide when Jim Duggan takes on ‘The Fabulous’ Hulk Hogan. Killer Khan and The Hangman join forces to battle the duo of Dominic DeNucci and Rick McGraw in a tag team match. Plus, Sgt. Slaughter, The Moondogs, and many more in action.

5/9/81: Intercontinental Champion Pedro Morales takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Ron Shaw in a non-title bout. Plus, a look back at Bruno Sammartino battling Otto Von Heller in singles competition, Dusty Rhodes takes on Moose Monroe, and much more.

6/6/81: Mil Mascaras returns to go one-on-one with Ron Shaw. Johnny Rodz and Baron Mikel Scicluna team up to battle Tony Garea and Rick Martel. Plus, King Kong Mosca competes in a Handicap Match, ‘The Magnificent’ Don Muraco takes on SD Jones, and much more.

7/4/81: “The Magnificent” Don Muraco resorts to some underhanded tactics in challenging Pedro Morales for the Intercontinental Championship. Plus, King Kong Mosca competes in singles action, Johnny Rodz faces Tony Garea, and much more.

1/2/82: Things take an unexpected turn when Greg “The Hammer” Valentine challenges Pedro Morales for the Intercontinental Championship. Freddie Blassie leads Jesse “The Body'”Ventura to the ring for singles competition. Plus, Adrian Adonis, Tony Atlas, and many more in action.

1/16/82: WWE Champion Bob Backlund takes to the ring to battle Hans Schroeder in the featured contest. Plus, Jesse “The Body” Ventura shows off his in-ring skills by competing in singles action, Tony Atlas goes one-on-one with Jose Estrada, and much more.

2/20/82: Bob Orton Jr. arrives on the scene to go one-on-one with Steve King. WWE Tag Team Champions Mr. Fuji and Mr. Saito take to the ring for a tag team match. Plus, Jesse Ventura, Tony Atlas, and many more in action.

​